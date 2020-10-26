Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia State Bank to host blood drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Magnolia State Bank will host a Blood Drive by Vitalant on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank located at 500 Central Avenue in Laurel. The Blood Drive will take place in the Magnolia Room and donors are required to wear face mask covering the nose and mouth.

“Blood supplies are critically low this time of year and we need veteran blood donors and new blood donors to join us and donate blood this Thursday,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are encouraging blood donors to please schedule an appointment through Vitalant and then come to Magnolia State Bank to donate on Thursday. You literally are helping save the lives of others when you donate blood.”

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com. Click on the “Locate A Blood Drive” on the bottom, left side of the website, then “Search By Sponsor” with the Sponsor Code “Magnolia” and the date “10/29/2020”. You will then be able to register for an open appointment from a list of times available.

LATEST STORIES: