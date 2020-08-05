Jones County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers of school bus safety

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is urging drivers to pay close attention to school buses that pick up and drop off children. Jones County students will return to class on Friday, August 7.

“We are expecting a busy traffic day on Friday as the Jones County schools begin classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the schools to close in the Spring,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are urging drivers to be observant, to be patient, and to take time to make sure children getting on or off school buses at both their homes and at their schools are safely off and out of the roadway. We will have zerotolerance for anyone who passes a stopped school bus with their red warning lights, flashing stop signs and/or crossing arms down.”

