Jones County Sheriff’s Office to participate in “Click It Or Ticket” campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the national “Click It Or Ticket” highway safety campaign through Sunday, November 29, 2020. The campaign aims at enforcing seat belt use to help keep drivers and passengers safer on our roads.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “Jones County drivers will see enhanced saturation patrols and safety checkpoints aimed at enforcing seat belt and child safety seat laws from now until November 29th. It’s very easy to increase your chances and that of children in a vehicle crash – simply wear your seat belt and buckle your child in a child safety seat which has been properly installed. It really is a matter of life and death.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is utilizing overtime grant funding provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to conduct the enhanced patrols and safety checkpoints during the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign.

