JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials said three middle school students in Jones County suffered “adverse reactions” after being given apparent drug-laced gummies on Tuesday, February 14.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the West Jones Middle School students experienced dizziness and nausea after eating the candy.

School officials said the candy was given to them by an unidentified female student. They said the female student still had the bag of gummies when they went to her. They said it looked like a regular, untampered bag of the popular treat.

The student was taken to Jones County Youth Court, and she also faces disciplinary action at the school.

According to the newspaper, the students who ate the gummies were released to their parents and are believed to be okay.