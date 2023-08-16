JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County 17-year-old allegedly stabbed his father multiple times.

Jones County deputies said the incident happened overnight on Dry Swamp Road in the Powers community. When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man on the floor. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said the teen was arrested outside the home.

The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. Deputies said his injuries were serious.

The unidentified teen was charged with aggravated assault. He’s being held at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Youth Court.