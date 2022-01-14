Jones County theft suspect arrested after deputies say he dropped wallet at crime scene

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man in connection to an attempted grand larceny. Joseph Davenport, 32, was arrested on Wednesday, January 12 at a home on Burnt Bridge Road in Pendorff.

Investigators said Davenport and another man tried to take items from a barn on Augusta Road and placed the items beside the road to load into a pickup truck. They said the property owner discovered the theft while it was in progress and held both suspects at gunpoint.

The second man managed to escape in the pickup truck, which is believed to be a light colored Chevrolet S-10. Davenport ran away before deputies arrived.

According to deputies, Davenport dropped his wallet a the crime scene, and authorities were able to identify him.

Investigator Wesley Waites said, “We are glad to have one suspect in custody who is facing a MDOC probation violation in addition to a JCSD Attempted Grand Larceny charge. The search for the second suspect continues with some promising leads.”