Jones County toddler found walking alone along Highway 15

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a woman found a two-year-old child walking alone Monday morning. The incident happened on Highway 15 N. in the Shady Grove Community.

According to investigators, Amy Clark found the child near the road and called 911. Two men also stopped to assist before deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies said the little girl was reunited with her caregivers, who said she had managed to open a door and walk outside without their knowledge. The child was checked out by first responders and had no injuries.

Investigators said no charges were filed in the incident.