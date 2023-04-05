Warning: This story has content that could be disturbing to some readers.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman for unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty towards an animal.

Investigators said they received a complaint about a graphic video that was posted to a social media channel depicting unnatural sexual intercourse between a woman and a male dog. An investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Denise Frazier on Norton Road in the Myrick Community.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” said Sergeant JD Carter. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content. The investigation into this case is far from over.”

Denise Frazier (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Frazier was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m.