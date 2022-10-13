JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on Fraga’s computer, and it seemed odd.

An investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) showed that Fraga allegedly used a company credit card to buy $30,405.24 in items for a company named “Ladybugz.”

The items were sent to her home address. Additionally, it was discovered that charges from the credit card were transferred from PayPal to her bank account.

Fraga was released on a $10,000 bond.