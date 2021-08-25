Jones County woman arrested for SNAP Fraud

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

Investigators found that Tiffany Combest fraudulently received a total of $34,014 in SNAP benefits after claiming multiple children that were no longer in her household.

Jones County District Attorney Anthony Buckley secured an indictment on June 24, and MDHS served her with the indictment on Wednesday, August 25 after she was arrested by the Laurel Police Department on other unrelated charges.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”