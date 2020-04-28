Breaking News
Jones County woman escapes house fire through window; 3 dogs killed

Pine Belt
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities said a mobile home on J A McGill Road in the Rustin community was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, one person was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators said Mandy Overstreet managed to escape with one of her pit bulls through her bedroom window. Her roommate was not home at the time of the fire.

Three other pit bulls died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

