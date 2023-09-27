JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman after a mobile home fire.

The fire happened on Wednesday, September 27 on Boleware Road in the Johnson community.

Sandra “Sandy” Buckingham is described as 5’3″ in height, weighs 280 pounds and has reddish/gray hair. Investigators said Buckingham may be wearing a long skirt.

Firefighters with Johnson Fire & Rescue searched the destroyed mobile home and were unable to locate her.

Jones County deputies are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman after a mobile home fire. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Buckingham suffers from a medical condition which may impair her judgement. There is no known direction of travel, and deputies said she does not have an operational cell phone.

Anyone with information on Buckingham’s whereabouts can call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).