JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

Investigators said Kaytlyn Bryce is described as 5’ 6” in height, weighing approximately 110 lbs., with brown hair, and hazel colored eyes.

Her last known address of residence was in the 2200 block of Highway 184 in the Powers Community in Jones County. She was last seen on July 31, 2023. There is no known last clothing description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryce can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).