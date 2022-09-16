JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020.

She was sentenced to serve three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 months to be served on House Arrest. The remaining time will be suspended on the condition of the successful completion of two years of Post-Release Supervision and successful completion of the Circuit Court Community Service Program.

Combest will also be required to pay $30,014.00 in restitution and will be disqualified from participating in the SNAP program for twelve months.

Suspected fraud can be submitted to MDHS on the agency’s website.