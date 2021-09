JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a woman in connection to a felony child abuse case.

According to investigators, Amber Carter, 33, gave birth to her child, and the child tested positive for methamphetamine.

If you know where Carter is located, contact Jones County deputies at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).