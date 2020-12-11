Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a woman who is accused of alleged substance abuse while pregnant.

Investigators received a referral from Child Protective Services about 29-year-old Ashley Ann Pace. A subsequent drug test confirmed that she was positive for methamphetamine while pregnant.

Pace is facing a charge of felony child abuse and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Pace is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

LATEST STORIES: