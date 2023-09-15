JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County youth minister has been accused of molesting a teenage girl.

Conner Coleman (Courtesy; Jones County Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Connor Coleman, 22, of Ellisville, was charged with molestation. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, September 14.

The newspaper reported Coleman was listed as the student director at Summerland Baptist Church. The alleged incident happened when he was serving as an intern youth minister at Sandhill Baptist Church in 2021.

Coleman appeared in court on Friday, September 15. His bond was set at $10,000.