Jones County Youth recognized at annual Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students from across Mississippi recently participated in the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds competing for the opportunity to participate in the Sale of Junior Champions.

During the Sale of Junior Champions, Hannah Buse with the Jones County 4-H, was recognized as a premier exhibitor, and Anna Grace Todd and Todd Rogers, also with Jones County 4-H, were recognized as scholarship recipients. Jamie Mayo, with Jones County 4-H and Northeast Jones FFA, participated in the sale as the 2021 Dixie National Grand Champion of Heavyweight European Steer Show.

“The annual Dixie National Junior Sale of Champions is a crucial competition that provides our youth with an opportunity like none other,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I am proud of all the students from across the state who worked hard all year to raise these animals and participate in the 2021 Dixie National livestock shows. I want to thank all those that made this beloved event a success and congratulate all of our winners.”

Lot 1: Grand Champion/Champ Heavyweight European Steer Exhibited by Jamie Mayo, Jones 4-H/NE Jones FFA. Buyers: Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MS; Marsha & Haley Barbour; Ergon.



2021 Scholarship Recipients L-R: Front row, Alyssa Moak, Lincoln 4-H/Lawrence Co. FFA; Mary Kathryn Shaw, Leflore 4-H; Marley Thornton, Smith 4-H/Raleigh FFA; Savana Ashley, Wilkinson 4-H; Olivia Howell, Holmes 4-H; Jewell Vandevere, Yazoo 4-H; Anna Beth Blackwell, Smith 4-H/FFA; Madalyn Boyd, Lincoln 4-H/West Lincoln FFA; Jessica Fulgham, Leflore 4-H; Abigayle Case, Covington 4-H; Middle row, Kathryn Johnson, Lincoln 4-H; Elizabeth Rone, Panola 4-H/South Panola FFA; Tristen Phillipson, Raleigh FFA; Anna Grace Todd, Jones 4-H; Chloe Tolar, Smith 4-H; Back row, Trevor Philips, Lee 4-H; Eli Wilkerson, Scott 4-H; Todd Rogers, Jones 4-H; Davian Powell, Holmes 4-H; Hunter Beason, Neshoba 4-H/Neshoba Central FFA; Holden Lane Brown, Jasper 4-H; Nicholas Beatty, Scott 4-H; Collin Mullins, Montgomery 4-H; Ryan Purvis, Smith 4-H/Raleigh FFA.

This year, scholarships were awarded to 38 student participants of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows.

The final Sale of Champions featured 45 champion market animals, including 16 hogs, 10 goats, 10 lambs and nine steers. The preliminary total sale was $390,925, which is the second largest total on record. Sale proceeds for hogs reached $132,500; steers, $93,000; goats, $78,675; and lambs, $85,250.