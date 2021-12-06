Jones Lumber to build new headquarters in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones Lumber will relocate its headquarters in Midtown Hattiesburg.

Company leaders said the new facility will be a $40 million project that will create more than 200 jobs. Construction is expected to begin in April of 2022.

The new 80,000-square-foot facility is where eleven Jones Lumber companies will be headquartered and managed. The building will be located across from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance for site development, infrastructure improvements and road improvements. MDA has also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program.

The program is for eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. The City of Hattiesburg will also be assisting with the project.

“Jones’ decision to invest $40 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hattiesburg is yet another major economic win for Mississippi and further proof our state’s economy is thriving,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Jones Lumber currently employs more than 410 workers. Company leaders said they plan to start filling positions in early 2024.