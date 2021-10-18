Jordan Burnham to speak at Southern Miss Fall Wellness Fair

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Burnham (Courtesy: USM)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Jordan Burnham, who is a mental health advocate, will speak at the Southern Miss Fall Wellness Festival. The event will be on Tuesday, October 19, at 5:00 p.m. at Southern Station.

University leaders said Burnham will share his story about fighting depression and finding recovery.

The Fall Wellness Festival will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The event is free to Southern Miss students.

The festival will have vendors from USM and the community with activities for students to engage in. There will be food, music, puppies, dance, and more for participants to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories