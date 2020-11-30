Joseph “Bubba” Tubb wins Mississippi House runoff election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP/WHLT) — Mississippi businessman Joseph “Bubba” Tubb, has won a state House seat after a Tuesday runoff election between him and teacher Matthew Conoly.

Tubb, 57, of Lamar County, is a Republican with no prior political experience. He works in commercial real estate. He fills the seat vacated by Republican Billy Andrews of Purvis who was elected in November 2019 to the District 87 seat but resigned in March because he could not serve in the House while also collecting the state pension he earned as a judge.

The seat represents Forrest and Lamar counties.

“I’m promising to give them good common sense decisions in our government. Being a commercial realtor, some of the things that are dear to me is economic development. We need jobs in Hattiesburg. We need manufacturing. We used to have a lot more and for some reason, much of that has left the area, and I’d like to grow some of that,” said Tubb.

A total of 1,596 ballots were cast, with Tubb receiving 930 votes or about 58.5% to 666 votes or 41.5% for Conoly, 39.

Tubb will serve the final three years of a four-year term.

