LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the appointment of Joseph “Jop” Parker as the County Court Judge for Lamar County.



“Joseph Parker has a wealth of legal experience that has prepared him well to take on this new position,” said Reeves. “I have complete confidence that he will embrace this important role and serve Lamar County with distinction.”



“As a lifelong resident of Lamar County, it’s my honor to be appointed to this position and I greatly look forward to having the opportunity to serve the people of my community,” said Parker. “I am devoted to Lamar County and will continue to strive to make it a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Parker has served as the County and Youth Court Prosecuting Attorney for Lamar County since 2015 and the City Prosecuting Attorney for Lumberton since 2021. He previously served as the Lamar County Economic Development Board Attorney.

Parker earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and a BSBA from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Parker’s term will begin on February 20, 2023.

Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 7, 2023. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the term.