HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A chancery court judge ruled a train engine belongs to the City of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg American reported the judge ruled in the city’s favor after a dispute with Valley Railroad Co.

The company notified city officials in March 2022 that it had bought the steam engine and planned to bring it to Connecticut. However, the city filed a lawsuit in an effort to stop the move.

The locomotive is located outside the Hattiesburg train depot on Newman Street.

The newspaper reported the city has possessed and maintained the engine since 2000. The judge also ruled that any future claims of ownership are barred.