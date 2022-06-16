HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people on June 19, 1865. The day was dedicated as a federal holiday in 2021, and people around the country will be celebrating on Sunday, June 19.

Here’s how you can celebrate in Hattiesburg:

Hattiesburg Juneteenth Parade

The parade will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The parade starts at the Hattiesburg Train Depot at 308 Newman Street.

Juneteenth Annual Softball Tournament

The tournament will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Vernon Dahmer Park at 1000 Country Club Road.

The entry fee is $275 per team and a homerun card is $25 (four hours). All fees are due 30 before game time.

1st Place: $1,000 + t-shirt. 2nd Place: $500 + t-shirt. 3rd Place: $300 + t-shirt

Call Luther Cooley at (601)-527-6546 for more information.

Juneteenth Car and Bike Show

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Vernon Dahmer Park at 1000 Country Club Road.

Call Sheila Sandifer at (601)-408-3535 for more information.

Juneteenth Basketball Tournament

The tournament will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Vernon Dahmer Park at 1000 Country Club Road.

Call DJ D. Brown at (601)-374-8169 for more information.

Juneteenth 5K Bike/Run/Walk

The event will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot at 308 Newman Street.

Registration is free. Call (601)-329-9347 for more information.

Juneteenth Little League Baseball Tournament