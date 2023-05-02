HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will close the tennis courts at Kamper Park on May 10 for upgrades.

The upgrades include new overlay on all courts, four championship-level courts for tennis, four championship-level courts for pickleball, improved lighting, new nets and windscreens.

“We’re excited about the progress and momentum at Kamper Park,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Dedicated pickleball courts have long been on the wish list of residents throughout our community, and a renovated facility that houses both pickleball and tennis will continue to expand our recreational offerings for residents and visitors alike.”

The courts will be closed through August 31 (pending weather). While improvements are made, residents and visitors interested in playing tennis or pickleball can do so at Tatum Park (tennis) and Thames Elementary (pickleball) or the courts on E 8th Street located behind Ebenezer Baptist Church near Chain Park (both sports).

Open play at Tatum Park Tennis Courts can be scheduled at 601-433-4205 or by reserving your court online.

Pickleball Courts at Thames Elementary are open on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Tuesday/Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

E 8th Street Courts are open from dusk until dawn, every day. Reservations are not required.

The estimated cost of the renovations is $550,000, which is funded by the 1% tax on hotel/motel/restaurants.