FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24.

Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn.

Multiple agencies responded, but found it difficult to find the kayaker because of low water conditions and the “extreme” remote location of the creek in the forest.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) was called to bring in a drone with thermal imaging and a search light.

FCEM officials said the drone pilots were able to locate the missing kayaker on a sand bar about ten miles past the exit location for her intended trip.

The kayaker had no cell phone, no matches, no warm clothes and was not equipped or prepared to stay overnight in the forest.

Crews were thankful for MEMA’s drone program that proved crucial in saving the kayaker.