LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use for a Kia dealership during a meeting on Monday, February 7.

Pine Belt News reported the dealership will be built adjacent to Rainforest Carwash, across from Corner Market on U.S. 98.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said a variance of the brick-and-mason facade requirement was approved, as well.

According to the newspaper, the next step is for the franchisee to submit a site plan. Lamar County Engineer Don Walker is working with the dealership’s engineers to develop one. After the plan is approved, dealership officials will be able to work at their own pace.

Neighbors attended the board meeting to ask that a landscaping barrier be placed between the dealership and the surrounding neighborhood. Developer representatives spoke with the neighbors about their request.