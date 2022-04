LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said a kidnapping suspect from Louisiana crashed in Laurel following a chase with Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and local law enforcement on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the suspect crashed under an overpass on 16th Avenue. The suspect was seriously injured after being ejected from the car. The passenger, and possible victim, appeared to be okay.

According to the newspaper, the crash happened around 12:00 p.m.