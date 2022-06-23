HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The summer has been hot, and everyone is figuring out their own way to handle it.

As a way to provide a little fun for Hattiesburg’s youth, the Hattiesburg Police Department has been transforming parking lots into water play spots across the city.

One child compared the splash pad to snow.

“Definitely really cold. Eventually, you get used to it. When you first step in it, it feels colder than snow when you touch it with your hands,” said Aubury and Ava Hayes.

The kids enjoyed running in the splash pad and seemed to have a lot more plans for the summer.

“Play basketball. Run around. Go to the skating room. Come to the baseball game over here. Play on my hover board,” said Rylan Brown.

Each Tuesday and Thursday in July, the city will continue to create the splash pad for kids. Dates and locations can be found here.