HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In observance of National Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, leaders of Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center will be hosting series of educational activities about the prevalence and prevention of child abuse and their work to protect children in April.

The festivities will begin April 1, with Pinwheel Gardens going up at the county courthouses for each of the counties Kids Hub currently serves: : Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, and Perry.

The pinwheel became the national symbol for child abuse prevention in 2008 and was chosen by Prevent Child Abuse America as a reminder of the happy childhoods wanted for all children.

The pinwheels will stay up all month.