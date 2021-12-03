Kimball Avenue pedestrian bridge close for repairs in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced crews will close the Kimball Avenue pedestrian bridge for repairs.

They said the repairs are expected to take three months and will cost $50,000. The work will address the pilings and the caps of the bridge.

The bridge will close immediately, and work will begin after the beginning of 2022.

The closure comes after the Hattiesburg City Council approved a third-party contract to inspect bridges throughout the city that do not fall under the road/bridge maintenance and inspection plans by the Office of State Aid and Road Construction.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

“In the past two years, we have closed two bridges because of severe and unexpected structural deficiencies that required total replacement,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “This new system of consistent inspections on smaller bridges allows us to make proactive repairs, when possible; and if replacement is needed, it gives the city flexibility in planning and budgeting for those capital costs ahead of time.”