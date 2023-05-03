HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the Sumatran Tiger, Kipling, died Wednesday morning.

Kipling was recently transitioned to hospice care. Zoo officials said his team worked to address and improve his age-related health problems, including digestion and mobility.

“Kipling has brought joy and amazement to those who have visited him at the Hattiesburg Zoo, and has helped educate and bring awareness to the natural habitats and conservation needs for these beautiful creatures,” the zoo said in a statement. “Kipling was a tiger with a unique personality. He loved chewing bamboo, swimming in his pool, spooking his keepers with random vocalizations, and walking away in the middle of training sessions. He was loved by all and will forever be remembered in our hearts. His name will live on in Kip’s Cub Club, one of the Zoo’s Annual Pass levels.”