HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with William Carey University (WCU) announced Kirk Cameron will speak at the 12th Annual Scholarship Dinner.

The dinner will take place on October 9 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

“People remember him as Mike Seaver in the 1980’s sit-com, ‘Growing Pains.’ But since then, he’s invested his time and energy into faith- and family-based films and television shows – and hundreds of live events focused on marriage, family and parenting,” said Karen Golson, WCU director of advancement.

The WCU Scholarship Dinner starts at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets go on sale September 5.