Kiwanis Club of Laurel announces return of Pancake Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced the Kiwanis Pancake Day 2021 will be held Saturday, December 4 in Laurel. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk, and Coca Cola products from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and First Baptist Church located at 607 West 5th Street.

“After being forced to cancel Kiwanis Pancake Day last year due to COVID-19, we are back this year and ready to serve our renowned pancakes and sausage,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Randy Smith.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel with net proceeds going to fund scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School, and West Jones High School. The fundraiser also provides for every fourth grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private, or home school settings to get free multiplication and division flash cards to assist in their math proficiency.

“Our annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is our only fundraiser each year,” said former Kiwanis Club President Lowell Howell. “We struggled through 2020 with the cancellation of Kiwanis Pancake Day and were still able to fund our two club projects – scholarships and flash cards. But it was not an easy task by any means.”

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Kiwanis Pancake Day tickets are $10 each this year with children five and under eating free.

“Soaring food and supply costs along with the need to ensure we have funds available for scholarships and flash cards going forward have forced us to raise ticket prices this year,” stated Kiwanis President Randy Smith. “However, it’s a donation by our patrons to help us serve our community and a bargain for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and drinks. We have raised the age for children eating free this year from age three to age five.”

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2021 offers dine-in or to go plates at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations.