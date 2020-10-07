Kiwanis Club of Laurel cancels 2020 Pancake Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Laurel has canceled the Kiwanis 2020 Pancake Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

“We are deeply disappointed to announce that our Kiwanis Club of Laurel 2020 Pancake Day has been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Billy Taylor.

Kiwanis Pancake Day is a Laurel/Jones County tradition that proceeds from Pancake Day to fund college scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School, and West Jones High School.

Kiwanis Pancake Day has traditionally been held the first Saturday in December, which is also the same day as the Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade.

“We really need residents to help us with financial donations and ask that you enjoy pancakes and sausage at home this year while posting some pictures for your at-home 2020 Virtual Kiwanis Pancake Day,” noted Taylor.

Financial donations may be directed to the Kiwanis Club of Laurel at P.O. Box 361, Laurel, MS 39441-0361 or given to any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member to deliver to the club Treasurer.

