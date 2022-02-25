LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary on Thursday night with a gala at The Gables in Laurel.

The club was founded in 1921 and has operated continuously since that time. Possibly best known for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which began in 1955, club members participate in a number of philanthropic activities each year.

The club provides fifteen $500 college scholarship awards to deserving high school students each year at the five high schools in Laurel and Jones County. In addition, Kiwanis club members annually provide every third grade student and their teachers in public, private, and home school settings with multiplication and division flash cards.

Kiwanis Club of Laurel members also have donated $35,000 since 2010 to the Kiwanis International and UNICEF “Project Eliminate” effort to end maternal and neonatal tetanus among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations.