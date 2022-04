HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Kohler will host a manufacturing hiring event in Hattiesburg.

The event will be held April 7, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Plant 2, located at 95 W. L. Runnels Industrial Drive.

Organizers said they are looking for manufacturing process leads and 2nd-shift production associated. A competitive benefit package includes 401k with a company match and a $3,000 sign-on bonus.