LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kohler Company will host a hiring event for its Hattiesburg facilities.

The walk-in hiring event will take place on Wednesday, February 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2139 MS-15 in Laurel.

Positions are available for machining set-ups, electro-mechanics, forklift drivers, small engine repair technicians, machining operators and assembly operators.

Competitive wages starting at $14/hour for operators and forklift drivers, $18.25/hour for set-ups, $21.50/hour for repair technicians and $25.50/hour for electro-mechanics

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, all attendees are asked to wear a mask to the event. Masks will also be available on site if needed.

Click here for more Kohler career information.