JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced the closure of the boat ramps at Lake Bouge Homa.

Lake Bogue Homa is an 882-acre lake located in Jones County. The lake is being lowered for spillway repair and will be brought back up to normal levels after the repair is completed, according to MDWFP.

Bank fishing is still allowed. A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license are required unless exempt under state law.