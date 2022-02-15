LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three Oak Grove schools in Lamar County were approved to be reconfigured.

Pine Belt News reported the Lamar County School District Board of Trustees chose to convert Oak Grove Primary School, Oak Grove Lower Elementary School and Oak Grove Upper Elementary School into just two schools that will serve Pre-K through 5th grade.

Oak Grove Primary School will now serve Pre-K through 5th grade and Oak Grove Lower and Upper Elementary schools will be consolidated into one school that will also serve Pre-K through 5th grade.

School District Superintendent Steven Hampton said the change would allow for fewer classes in each grade. He added that fewer buses would be needed, as well, and students would save on travel time. Additionally, pickup and drop-off times would require less cars at each campus.

The change is expected to begin during the 2022-2023 school year.