LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District Board of Directors are considering a fourth redistricting plan.

Pine Belt News reported the new map will not affect parents or students. The final redistricting plan will only affect board members’ districts.

The board has considered four plans. Members agreed to have the fourth plan reconfigured by a demographer to ensure that no board member is placed outside of the district they currently represent.

The plan to redistrict comes after a change in Lamar County’s population. The 2020 census showed that Lamar County’s population grew by 8,564 in the last decade.

Superintendent Steven Hampton said the board will decide on the new map during the meeting. Once approved, the map will be available to view here.