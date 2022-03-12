LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) will offer a JROTC program that will be initiated during the 2022-2023 school year.

Pine Belt News reported the program will be funded with a $1.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. The program will be housed in the Lamar County Center for Technical Education in Purvis. Students from any district high school can participate.

JROTC students will have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities like drill, color guard, PT team, rocketry, orienteering, rifle or pistol marksmanship, academic team, drum corps and marching band.

According to the newspaper, school district leaders sent out letters about which students can sign up. Parents can also call school counselors to learn more.