LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance outlining the county’s permitting process for the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

Pine Belt News reported the ordinance requires an owner or operator of a medical cannabis establishment must apply for and be issued a county permit for the operations of any facility of that nature. Applications must be submitted through the Lamar County Planning Department.

The businesses are not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of a school, church, childcare facility or any county building. However, they may obtain a waiver in order to circumvent that.

Anyone who violates the ordinance will face a misdemeanor charge. If convicted, they will be ordered to pay a fine or face prison time.