COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Lamar County was arrested on Wednesday, March 16 in Covington County.

Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said Ramsey Pittman almost ran over officers and crashed his car before being arrested. He added that Pittman was out on parole at the time and has fled from officers multiple times before.

He was wanted for armed robbery in Lamar County, but he may face additional charges in Covington County.