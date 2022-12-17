LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the suspect allegedly shot one of the deputies. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the deputy had exited his vehicle when he was shot in the back.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated and released the same day. DPS officials said he is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect didn’t suffer any injuries.

Rigel said Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to find Johnson after the shooting.

On Saturday, December 17, DPS officials said the suspect had been taken into custody.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will be investigating the shooting. Findings of the investigation will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.