Lamar County leaders pass budget for Fiscal Year 2022

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County leaders passed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which shows a total budget of $79.89 million.

According to Pine Belt News, the budget was approved on Tuesday, September 7 and will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

Leaders said the budget will feature no increase in ad valorem taxes, as the total tax levy will remain at the Fiscal Year 2021 rate of 124.15 mills. A mill, which is used to determine the rate of property taxes, is equivalent to a hundredth of a dime or a tenth of a cent.

They also said the new budget includes $4 million in road bond projects, increased funding for children’s social services and increased funding for law enforcement.