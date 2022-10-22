LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County man is facing a life sentence for the murder of his wife that happened a few days before Christmas in 2019.

The Clarion Ledger reported Percy Harris was found guilty of fatally shooting and stabbing his wife, Shauna Wright Harris, during an argument they were having in their bedroom on December 22, 2019. Three children were inside their Oak Grove home at the time. They weren’t injured.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Percy had stabbed Shauna four times in her forehead after shooting her in the face. He claimed that she had committed suicide.

Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDaniel sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. He said, “Mr. Harris would not accept responsibility for her death.”

According to the newspaper, Shauna’s sister said Percy didn’t have a history of violence. She is raising the Harris’ eight-year-old twins and Shauna’s 18-year-old son from a previous relationship.