LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County man was rescued after falling into a grain elevator on Tuesday, November 1.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the man, Wayne Breakfield, fell into the grain elevator and was covered by soybeans.

First responders were able to rescue Breakfield from the bin. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

According to a GoFundMe post, Breakfield is in stable condition.

“He will undergo surgery on his right knee and left foot,” Mallory Holland, his granddaughter, stated on the GoFundMe. “His left foot was caught in the auger and is in bad shape. He will more than likely lose some toes. We don’t quite know the extent of all his injuries, but he is still here with us.”

