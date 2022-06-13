LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) is looking to purchase two gasoline school buses for the district instead of diesel.

Pine Belt News reported the district normally buys five to six buses a year. This time, district leaders are considering gas buses to offset the cost of diesel at the pumps. The two new gas buses would join the four already in the district’s fleet.

Superintendent Steven Hampton said the gas buses are about $5,000 to $10,000 cheaper than diesel buses. Diesel buses cost between $90,000 and $120,000, depending on the features.

Aside from the cost, Hampton said it’s also easier to certify someone to work on a gas bus than it is to work on a diesel bus.