HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County.

Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction.

Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction phase brings about inconvenience, some of which is currently caused by Lamar Boulevard being closed.

As an update on Lamar Boulevard, contractors are on-site this week to complete thermo striping, which is the last step before the road will open. Contractors are working this week to get the road opened before the Lamar County project begins.